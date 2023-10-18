Bug Fix Patch Notes 2 (Beta version)

NewFeature: Respawn Button in the Main Menu: Health and air refilled, items and inventories dropped, then you are teleported to random bed, chair, floor, or crafting station (that you own) . Same thing happens after player's death.
- foliage should no longer cause crash on Save/Load (old saves should work, but unfortunetly terrain changes will be reset on the first load from old save version, I hope you were not underground)
- Using Cursor movement to interact with handgun's switch now works
- Name of the selected Inventory item and Tutorial panel no longer leak between games
- Iron Rod M100 can be crafted now
- Large cargo container has collision now
- Course building's buttons no longer fall by collision with player.
Controls changes:
- "Craft in hand menu" now opens, when you press "G" ( instead of holding "E")
- "Move mouse cursor" during gameplay is now controlled by holding "Tab" ( instead of holding "X")
Changed depots in beta branch