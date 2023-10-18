Bug Fix Patch Notes 2 (Beta version)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

NewFeature: Respawn Button in the Main Menu: Health and air refilled, items and inventories dropped, then you are teleported to random bed, chair, floor, or crafting station (that you own) . Same thing happens after player's death.

foliage should no longer cause crash on Save/Load (old saves should work, but unfortunetly terrain changes will be reset on the first load from old save version, I hope you were not underground)

Using Cursor movement to interact with handgun's switch now works

Name of the selected Inventory item and Tutorial panel no longer leak between games

Iron Rod M100 can be crafted now

Large cargo container has collision now

Course building's buttons no longer fall by collision with player.

Controls changes: