Uncharted Waters Origin update for 18 October 2023

Oct. 19 Temporary Maintenance

Enter into the Endless Possibility!
Hello, Admirals.

Uncharted Waters Origin will be undergoing temporary maintenance on Oct. 19 (Thu).
We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this maintenance.

Please refer to the following information for details about the maintenance schedule.

=======================================================
✅EN : https://uwo.floor.line.games/us/bbsCmn/detail/1697616439253021902

✅JP : https://uwo.floor.line.games/jp/bbsCmn/detail/1697616429089001784

✅TW : https://uwo.floor.line.games/tw/bbsCmn/detail/1697616416975015942

