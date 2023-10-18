[18 October Hotfix]

Share · View all patches · Build 12469382 · Last edited 18 October 2023 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Again, thanks to all of you who are expressing yourself with new ideas, and suggestions and reporting any problems. We are investigating the different things you raised.

Version: This is the number you will see inside the game [1.1.10073]

Here it is the details for the hotfix of today:

Fixed an issue where Heroes could become stuck because the wave did not properly stop when finishing a zone.

Fixed an issue where an infinite loading screen upon loading into the Core district could occur when resuming a previously saved run.

Fixed an issue where autosave could be erased when launching the tutorial for the second time.

Fixed an issue where a crash could occur on specific PC configurations.

We will keep working 😊