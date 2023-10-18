[18 October Hotfix]

Again, thanks to all of you who are expressing yourself with new ideas, and suggestions and reporting any problems. We are investigating the different things you raised.
Version: This is the number you will see inside the game [1.1.10073]
Here it is the details for the hotfix of today:
- Fixed an issue where Heroes could become stuck because the wave did not properly stop when finishing a zone.
- Fixed an issue where an infinite loading screen upon loading into the Core district could occur when resuming a previously saved run.
- Fixed an issue where autosave could be erased when launching the tutorial for the second time.
- Fixed an issue where a crash could occur on specific PC configurations.
We will keep working 😊
