ENDLESS™ Dungeon update for 18 October 2023

[18 October Hotfix]

Again, thanks to all of you who are expressing yourself with new ideas, and suggestions and reporting any problems. We are investigating the different things you raised.

Version: This is the number you will see inside the game [1.1.10073]

Here it is the details for the hotfix of today:

  • Fixed an issue where Heroes could become stuck because the wave did not properly stop when finishing a zone.
  • Fixed an issue where an infinite loading screen upon loading into the Core district could occur when resuming a previously saved run.
  • Fixed an issue where autosave could be erased when launching the tutorial for the second time.
  • Fixed an issue where a crash could occur on specific PC configurations.

We will keep working 😊

