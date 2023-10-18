 Skip to content

Resonite update for 18 October 2023

2023.10.18.449

Build 12469328 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry, a bit smaller build today. Was sorting out some administrative/business stuff and one of the additions turned out to be a bit of a rabbit hole.

But this should fixup a few more things and adds a new ProtoFlux node for async!

New Features:

  • Added support for AsyncCallLists elements to ProtoFlux
  • Added AsyncSequence node (requested by @jackthefoxotter, issue #257)

Tweaks:

  • Moved local variables up a folder in the category (requested by @shrikealvaron, implemented by @probableprime)

Locale:

  • Added new locale strings by @ryuvi
  • Merged Czech locale update by @chundelac and @rampa_3
  • Merged Korean locale update by @mirpasec
  • Merged German locale update by @muppeq
  • Merged Russian locale update by @shadowpanther

Bugfixes:

  • Fix exception when searching for a parent is invoked on the root slot (reported by @shadowpanther, @demonzla, issue #56)
  • Fixed GlueTool locale strings not being used properly (reported by @lill.la, @zozokasu and @aetoriz, fixed by @probableprime)
  • Fixed "Local" having the machine ID in its name (reported by @leocatto, fixed by @probableprime, Issue #131)
  • Fix gizmo's ignoring switch to global space (reported by lxw404, @gawdl3y and @banane9, issue #53)
  • When VR hotswitching is disabled during startup, esnure that app starts in VR mode, instead of switching to desktop (reported by @ikani, @ardescar, @glavingkya, issue #247)

