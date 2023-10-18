2023.10.18.449

Sorry, a bit smaller build today. Was sorting out some administrative/business stuff and one of the additions turned out to be a bit of a rabbit hole.

But this should fixup a few more things and adds a new ProtoFlux node for async!

New Features:

Added support for AsyncCallLists elements to ProtoFlux

Added AsyncSequence node (requested by @jackthefoxotter, issue #257)

Tweaks:

Moved local variables up a folder in the category (requested by @shrikealvaron, implemented by @probableprime)

Locale:

Added new locale strings by @ryuvi

Merged Czech locale update by @chundelac and @rampa_3

Merged Korean locale update by @mirpasec

Merged German locale update by @muppeq

Merged Russian locale update by @shadowpanther

Bugfixes: