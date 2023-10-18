2023.10.18.449

Sorry, a bit smaller build today. Was sorting out some administrative/business stuff and one of the additions turned out to be a bit of a rabbit hole.
But this should fixup a few more things and adds a new ProtoFlux node for async!
New Features:
- Added support for AsyncCallLists elements to ProtoFlux
- Added AsyncSequence node (requested by @jackthefoxotter, issue #257)
Tweaks:
- Moved local variables up a folder in the category (requested by @shrikealvaron, implemented by @probableprime)
Locale:
- Added new locale strings by @ryuvi
- Merged Czech locale update by @chundelac and @rampa_3
- Merged Korean locale update by @mirpasec
- Merged German locale update by @muppeq
- Merged Russian locale update by @shadowpanther
Bugfixes:
- Fix exception when searching for a parent is invoked on the root slot (reported by @shadowpanther, @demonzla, issue #56)
- Fixed GlueTool locale strings not being used properly (reported by @lill.la, @zozokasu and @aetoriz, fixed by @probableprime)
- Fixed "Local" having the machine ID in its name (reported by @leocatto, fixed by @probableprime, Issue #131)
- Fix gizmo's ignoring switch to global space (reported by lxw404, @gawdl3y and @banane9, issue #53)
- When VR hotswitching is disabled during startup, esnure that app starts in VR mode, instead of switching to desktop (reported by @ikani, @ardescar, @glavingkya, issue #247)
Changed files in this update