 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Astro Colony update for 18 October 2023

Multiplayer 2.0 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12469312 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed issue where asteroid catcher after upgrade would have invalid state
fixed issue saving attracted asteroids
fixed issue with player not being saved
fixed issue where legacy savegame data would be lost after rejoining
fixed localization issues with missing icons
fixed rover not showing actions
fixed player rotation not being correct after loading in multiplayer
fixed issues with construction not updating warehouse state for other clients

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1614551 Depot 1614551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link