fixed issue where asteroid catcher after upgrade would have invalid state
fixed issue saving attracted asteroids
fixed issue with player not being saved
fixed issue where legacy savegame data would be lost after rejoining
fixed localization issues with missing icons
fixed rover not showing actions
fixed player rotation not being correct after loading in multiplayer
fixed issues with construction not updating warehouse state for other clients
Astro Colony update for 18 October 2023
Multiplayer 2.0 Hotfix
