Update #27: Version 1.3.0 and Pets & Dungeons DLC

Hello everyone! We are happy to announce that update #27, version 1.3.0, is out, and with it, the third and final DLC for Dysmantle: Pets & Dungeons.

The Free Patch

The free patch concentrates on bug fixes and a few quality-of-life changes this time. After 1.2, there were issues where people got stuck on certain quest phases or could not start NG+. Numerous issues like these are fixed. There were also issues with the “A Leak at the Peak” quest, where it was unclear when and where it would start. The quest starting phases have been remade, and the start position has changed, so you should be able to find it immediately upon getting to the escape pod at Crown. The third significant change is that we have further optimized the game's memory usage. Optimization should positively affect lower-end hardware and stop crashes from happening.

Pets & Dungeons

The main attraction of this release is, of course, the brand-new DLC! Underworld and Doomsday were almost entirely separate from the main game, having their respective open-world maps and stories. Pets & Dungeons will have more of an effect on the base game. We did pack in a new open-world map, but it is only part of the action, as you will be required to uncover additional mysteries in the base game map. To get the story going, you are required to inspect some canine dwellings found around the island. If you have destroyed these humble abodes before, don’t worry, as they have re-appeared. Chalk it up to mana.

From there on, you will encounter a couple of interesting types and start collecting new friends for yourself. Every pet can damage enemies and objects and has an associated gameplay-affecting modifier. You can equip them at will to a brand new inventory slot. The pet damage is tiered according to when you might find them during the game. There are both canine and feline companions. And a fox, can’t forget the fox. Over twenty in total!

During the quest, you need to enter a number of dungeons that contain both combat and puzzle elements. You will find not only pets but also secondary items enabling you to interact with your pets. New cooking recipes are designed to enhance your newfound friend's damage capabilities.

Of course, not everything is directly related to your pets, as we are aware that you, the player, also require some new flair and functionality! There are some new headgear, some of which are more grounded and some more exotic. New weaponry and trinkets will enable more options for different builds and wanton mayhem (or even silent approaches). Did you want to repopulate fishing spots? Now you can, with the new fish food bag! There are a couple of other delicious rewards for going through the DLC main quest, which I won’t spoil, but they should speed up things and open up new tactical avenues.

Another cool thing is that if you own Pets & Dungeons and any or both of the previous DLCs, you will gain access to bonus content, including items and pets but new challenges to overcome.

Future

As mentioned in the opening paragraph, we are wrapping up Dysmantle as a project. We will be releasing a few patches as needed to fix any issues people might encounter with this new release, but after that, we are going into maintenance mode. This means that new content will not be developed for the game.

We would like to thank everyone who played the game and enabled us to continue growing and expanding Dysmantle to where it is today. Dysmantle was our first open-world project and a monumental undertaking for our company. It taught us much about the genre from the development point of view, and we can use this knowledge to refine our future projects further.

So, what is next for us? As some of you might already know, we are working on a fantasy-themed open-world project, Dysplaced. Check it out from the link below! We also have some as-of-yet unannounced projects in the early stages, so stay tuned for those.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2430390/DYSPLACED?utm_source=steam?utm_campaign=dlc3_announcement

Changelog

VERSION 1.3.0 - Pets & Dungeons

ADDED

(DLC3) New Pets & Dungeons DLC.

(DLC1) New content if you have DLC3 Pets & Dungeons.

(DLC2) New content if you have DLC3 Pets & Dungeons.

CHANGED

Pause menu background doesn't show the game screen to reduce memory footprint.

Showing star in front of all DLC related quests to make them stand out better.

(DLC1) Mana Crossbow final upgrade costs 1 less mana shard, down to 4.

Bigger new invention notification bubbles in invent screen.

Reordered invent screen to make it less cluttered.

Reordered inventions in collections screen by ( base game -> dlc1 -> dlc2 -> dlc3 ).

Players should find the "Leak at the Peak" quest more easily now. Accessible at crown escape pod.

Small terrain changes around Crown to accommodate new quest

"You Rip what you Sow" level requirement lowered to 12.

FIXED