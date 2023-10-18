 Skip to content

Tower of Spirit update for 18 October 2023

0.8a Patch Note

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Early Access 0.8a Version

General Changes:

  • Added a proper loading screen.
  • Added new transitions between Main Menu and Levels.
  • Break VFX is slightly changed to be more readable.

