- The remaining propellant icon will now display again on the Eagle Prospector HUD.
- Previously, some people would confuse you for a genocidal maniac even if you did not commit any genocides recently.
- Updated translations.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 18 October 2023
1.25.11 - Xenocidial Tendencies
Patchnotes via Steam Community
