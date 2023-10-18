 Skip to content

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 18 October 2023

1.25.11 - Xenocidial Tendencies

Last edited by Wendy

  • The remaining propellant icon will now display again on the Eagle Prospector HUD.
  • Previously, some people would confuse you for a genocidal maniac even if you did not commit any genocides recently.
  • Updated translations.

