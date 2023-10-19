Soul's Spectrum is OUT NOW!

Greetings, dear colleagues!

Today is truly a special day for the Organization, as Soul's Spectrum has just been launched! Commit the greatest sin of Eternal Life in a captivating puzzle-adventure mystery dungeon, where death is not the end, but a key to progress!

It was a wild journey full of challenges and uncertainty. But here we are, and this moment could not have happened without you!

Yesterday, the Community Challenge in our Discord server has ended, resulting in a sweet 10% Launch Discount! You can thank the members of the server for letting this happen!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2256810/Souls_Spectrum

Huge thanks to everyone who played the demo during Steam Next Fest! Your feedback was incredibly helpful, and I encourage you to write your own either in the reviews, Steam Community Hub, or Discord!







**

For your unwavering support, I have prepared some bonuses for you!



Soul's Spectrum x Night Loops bundle!** bundle. Welcome to the Seaside Hotel, where the final hour of your night shift awaits. Tend to guests and explore their dreams in this dark, labyrinthine adventure, unravel the path to the truth below.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/35745/Night_Souls_Bundle__Souls_Spectrum_x_Night_Loops

Soul's Spectrum x Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness bundle. Descend into the world of pain where every shadow hides a twisted secret or vicious threat in a 1920s freak circus that burned to the ground.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/35904/Souls_Madness_Bundle__Souls_Spectrum_x_Vlad_Circus_Descend_Into_Madness/

Soul's Spectrum x Frail Hearts: Versicorae Domlion bundle. An old-school JRPG with a deep and mysterious storyline placed in a fictional dark city of Gris. Explore the story of four troubled souls and kill the abominations that threaten the existence of reality itself.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/35909/Frail_Souls_Bundle__Souls_Spectrum_x_Frail_Hearts_Versicorae_Domlion

And a Steam Guide in case if you're not sure what your forms are capable of. Might come in handy when you're stuck!

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3038034222







About the game

You wake up in a strange prison with one only goal in mind: find an escape from there. There are other people besides you, all linked by an inauspicious common fate: having committed the sin of eternal life.

Here, death is not the end, but a key to progress. With each passing demise, your soul transforms, granting you new abilities to conquer the challenges ahead. Will you harness your abilities and fulfill your purpose?

