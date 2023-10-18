Ultra Manny Combo v1.1 Patch!

Welcome back to Manny's! Customer satisfaction is very important to us. We've heard your constructive criticism and now present you with a wonderful patch to make your experience at Manny's even better!
- removed the ability to crouch jump through the cave gate
- lowered the volume of the water in the fish end
- fixed Tyler's "HEY!" text not showing up in the good ending cutscene
- fixed the fishing info button not pausing the game
- fixed the M logo not showing up in cutscene cave 2 anim 7
- prevented the hatch freezer door opening on the dad fight
- the fish level will not increment automatically after catching a fish once the player reaches level 11
- the fish level will not increment if you choose a fish level below the highest level fish you've caught
- blocked the player from entering the kitchen at the start of the second night (thanks ShiaBun)
- disabled the doors in the kitchen at the start of the second night
- fixed the weird shadows on the ball pit in cutscene 5
- added helpful text when hovering over main menu buttons
- block the player from getting stuck in some barrels in the cave
- renamed the place where you put the crank in the cave to avoid confusion
- increased the amount of damage you do to Manny
- fixed the amount of coconuts, palm fronds and seals not resetting to 0 if you save/load out of their respective levels
- made the crank handle interact area bigger
- got rid of the main menu load button
- changed the layout of the controls page on the day main menu
- improved footstep sound triggers in the cave entrance
- added a new friend to the donation board
- added a controls section to the pause menu
- added the current mission objective to the top of the pause menu
- added photosensitivity accessibility options
- fixed all loading screens that were not displaying
- fixed a glitch where skipping cutscenes was loading multiple instances of the next level
- player must now hold down escape for 3 seconds to skip a cutscene
- reset the cave items if the player saves/loads out
- added an inventory to the pause screen
- fixed a glitch where the interact text would stay on the screen perpetually if you paused while it was being displayed
- THE BURGER BRYAN EATS IS NOW ACTUALLY A DOUBLE MANNY BURGER!! :D (thanks ShiaBun)
- added collision to Tyler and the employees at the end of the cave
- resized the fish level buttons to be smaller thereby fitting into most resolutions
- changed the Manny's title to the neon version on the night main menu
- changed the Manny's title to the neon version in the first cutscene
- fixed a bug where the fishing buttons weren't displaying during fishing after beating the game
- fixed a massive bug where the interact text would disappear upon save/loading the game
- split the knife scene in cutscene 10 as people were skipping the best part accidentally
- reduced the heaviness of the doors so you can open them easier!
- added a new clue for the crank puzzle in the cave entrance (you're welcome XeroSigmaPrime lol)
- fixed a bug where colliders for interactable items would reappear upon pausing/unpausing the game even if the player collected them
- added an exit button to the main screen of the fishing minigame
- fixed a bug with the fish ending options menu resetting both the frame limit and volume sliders and producing an invalid parsed integer - it was picking up the wrong label
Please continue to enjoy Manny's! We look forward to serving you again!
