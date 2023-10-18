 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Manny's update for 18 October 2023

Ultra Manny Combo v1.1 Patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 12469184 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome back to Manny's! Customer satisfaction is very important to us. We've heard your constructive criticism and now present you with a wonderful patch to make your experience at Manny's even better!

  • removed the ability to crouch jump through the cave gate
  • lowered the volume of the water in the fish end
  • fixed Tyler's "HEY!" text not showing up in the good ending cutscene
  • fixed the fishing info button not pausing the game
  • fixed the M logo not showing up in cutscene cave 2 anim 7
  • prevented the hatch freezer door opening on the dad fight
  • the fish level will not increment automatically after catching a fish once the player reaches level 11
  • the fish level will not increment if you choose a fish level below the highest level fish you've caught
  • blocked the player from entering the kitchen at the start of the second night (thanks ShiaBun)
  • disabled the doors in the kitchen at the start of the second night
  • fixed the weird shadows on the ball pit in cutscene 5
  • added helpful text when hovering over main menu buttons
  • block the player from getting stuck in some barrels in the cave
  • renamed the place where you put the crank in the cave to avoid confusion
  • increased the amount of damage you do to Manny
  • fixed the amount of coconuts, palm fronds and seals not resetting to 0 if you save/load out of their respective levels
  • made the crank handle interact area bigger
  • got rid of the main menu load button
  • changed the layout of the controls page on the day main menu
  • improved footstep sound triggers in the cave entrance
  • added a new friend to the donation board
  • added a controls section to the pause menu
  • added the current mission objective to the top of the pause menu
  • added photosensitivity accessibility options
  • fixed all loading screens that were not displaying
  • fixed a glitch where skipping cutscenes was loading multiple instances of the next level
  • player must now hold down escape for 3 seconds to skip a cutscene
  • reset the cave items if the player saves/loads out
  • added an inventory to the pause screen
  • fixed a glitch where the interact text would stay on the screen perpetually if you paused while it was being displayed
  • THE BURGER BRYAN EATS IS NOW ACTUALLY A DOUBLE MANNY BURGER!! :D (thanks ShiaBun)
  • added collision to Tyler and the employees at the end of the cave
  • resized the fish level buttons to be smaller thereby fitting into most resolutions
  • changed the Manny's title to the neon version on the night main menu
  • changed the Manny's title to the neon version in the first cutscene
  • fixed a bug where the fishing buttons weren't displaying during fishing after beating the game
  • fixed a massive bug where the interact text would disappear upon save/loading the game
  • split the knife scene in cutscene 10 as people were skipping the best part accidentally
  • reduced the heaviness of the doors so you can open them easier!
  • added a new clue for the crank puzzle in the cave entrance (you're welcome XeroSigmaPrime lol)
  • fixed a bug where colliders for interactable items would reappear upon pausing/unpausing the game even if the player collected them
  • added an exit button to the main screen of the fishing minigame
  • fixed a bug with the fish ending options menu resetting both the frame limit and volume sliders and producing an invalid parsed integer - it was picking up the wrong label

Please continue to enjoy Manny's! We look forward to serving you again!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2518901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link