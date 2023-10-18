Ultra Manny Combo v1.1 Patch!

Welcome back to Manny's! Customer satisfaction is very important to us. We've heard your constructive criticism and now present you with a wonderful patch to make your experience at Manny's even better!

removed the ability to crouch jump through the cave gate

lowered the volume of the water in the fish end

fixed Tyler's "HEY!" text not showing up in the good ending cutscene

fixed the fishing info button not pausing the game

fixed the M logo not showing up in cutscene cave 2 anim 7

prevented the hatch freezer door opening on the dad fight

the fish level will not increment automatically after catching a fish once the player reaches level 11

the fish level will not increment if you choose a fish level below the highest level fish you've caught

blocked the player from entering the kitchen at the start of the second night (thanks ShiaBun)

disabled the doors in the kitchen at the start of the second night

fixed the weird shadows on the ball pit in cutscene 5

added helpful text when hovering over main menu buttons

block the player from getting stuck in some barrels in the cave

renamed the place where you put the crank in the cave to avoid confusion

increased the amount of damage you do to Manny

fixed the amount of coconuts, palm fronds and seals not resetting to 0 if you save/load out of their respective levels

made the crank handle interact area bigger

got rid of the main menu load button

changed the layout of the controls page on the day main menu

improved footstep sound triggers in the cave entrance

added a new friend to the donation board

added a controls section to the pause menu

added the current mission objective to the top of the pause menu

added photosensitivity accessibility options

fixed all loading screens that were not displaying

fixed a glitch where skipping cutscenes was loading multiple instances of the next level

player must now hold down escape for 3 seconds to skip a cutscene

reset the cave items if the player saves/loads out

added an inventory to the pause screen

fixed a glitch where the interact text would stay on the screen perpetually if you paused while it was being displayed

THE BURGER BRYAN EATS IS NOW ACTUALLY A DOUBLE MANNY BURGER!! :D (thanks ShiaBun)

added collision to Tyler and the employees at the end of the cave

resized the fish level buttons to be smaller thereby fitting into most resolutions

changed the Manny's title to the neon version on the night main menu

changed the Manny's title to the neon version in the first cutscene

fixed a bug where the fishing buttons weren't displaying during fishing after beating the game

fixed a massive bug where the interact text would disappear upon save/loading the game

split the knife scene in cutscene 10 as people were skipping the best part accidentally

reduced the heaviness of the doors so you can open them easier!

added a new clue for the crank puzzle in the cave entrance (you're welcome XeroSigmaPrime lol)

fixed a bug where colliders for interactable items would reappear upon pausing/unpausing the game even if the player collected them

added an exit button to the main screen of the fishing minigame

fixed a bug with the fish ending options menu resetting both the frame limit and volume sliders and producing an invalid parsed integer - it was picking up the wrong label

Please continue to enjoy Manny's! We look forward to serving you again!