Patch Update - v1.2.3 is Now Live

Hi everyone!

We hope you've been enjoying Wargroove 2 so far. Since the launch, the dev team at Robotality has been working on patch updates addressing your initial feedback, but we're also looking into bigger updates for Multiplayer, Conquest mode, and modding - you can read more about that in our previous blog post!

We also wanted to say a quick thank you to everyone who came by the Chucklefish stand at EGX over the weekend to play Wargroove 2. It was fantastic to celebrate the release by getting to meet some of the community and having a chance to see players enjoying the game in person. As a majority remote development team, it was also a special occasion for us, as it meant the dev team could celebrate all together in the same room! 🥳

v1.2.3 is now live on both Steam & Nintendo Switch, with cross-play enabled.

Changelog Version 1.2.3

Fixed softlock that could occur at the end of "Perfectly Natural"

Fixed softlock if you had more than one Commander present at the end of a Conquest.

Fixed crash that could occur during "High Noon"

Fixed crash that could occur when the twin's groove despawned

Fixed a crash when spectating a game that finishes

Fixed a crash on double clicking on Campaign selection screen

Fixed crash when a unit was blocking Koji during optional objective sequence in "Cry for Help"

Fixed issue that could cause player to lose during "Perfectly Natural" even though they should've won

Fixed issue that could cause random unit disappearing when the twin's groove despawned

Fixed an issue that caused trigger actions to not be scrollable in the editor when using controllers

Multiplayer Map: Harmonious Hideout now has both parties with trebuchets enabled

Fixed bug that caused bonus star not to be applied in "A Great Fall"

Fixed pointer arrow not disappearing in "..." mission during Dark Skies campaign

Fixed player wrongly being awarded optional objective in "Capn' Sourcheeks" when they have not succeeded in achieving this

Fixed a bug that caused Phil & Cylinder not fading in properly during a cutscene

Fixed optional objective not being awarded in "Return to Eight-Arm Bay"

Fixed spelling error in the objective of "Return to Eight-Arm Bay"

Fixed asterisk in Pirate Harpoon Ship Entry

Fixed Shosa's name label during cutscene

Added a bunch of backgrounds and assets to the cutscene editor that appear in the campaign

Commander-less factions are now available in the editor to use

Fixed a missing objective string in "..." during the Dark Skies campaign

Fixed a rouge pixel in the road tileset assets

Fixed an issue that made some selections in multiplayer settings hard to navigate with a controller

Fixed visual defects in the castle of "Cry for Help"

Fix crash bug that occurred when using Wulfar's supercharged groove in Fog of War

Fixed a softlock that could occur in "A Great Fall"

Fixed UI location still being visible at the end of "A Great Fall"

Fixed crash that could occur with Kraken's tentacle ability

Elodie can no longer target tentacles with her groove.

Frog AI will now respect Fog of War

Conquest: Fixed wrong tile info visible in some merchant events

Conquest: All towers now have 4 tiles for spawning air troopers.

Conquest: Fixed issue that caused Caesar's movement buff in supercharged groove to stay past current level

Conquest: Fixed mages spawning outside the map's border in certain maps

Upcoming Patches

We're already working on the next patch, which we'll be sharing on the Preview branch - you can find out more about it in the Preview Builds & Changelog Steam Forums thread. This beta branch will always have the most recent build with fixes and improvements, but it may also include some new bugs not on the main branch. Please also keep in mind you can only play multiplayer with other players that are using the preview branch.

Thanks all!