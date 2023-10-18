 Skip to content

Dungeon Dreams 2 update for 18 October 2023

Version 1.41

Version 1.41 fixes the "oneshot bug" where enemies got insta-killed, but temporearily removes the "difficulty" feature. I will work on it in the background and hopefully add it again in the future. (your gameplay difficulty will automatically set normal again)

