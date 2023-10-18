Version 1.41 fixes the "oneshot bug" where enemies got insta-killed, but temporearily removes the "difficulty" feature. I will work on it in the background and hopefully add it again in the future. (your gameplay difficulty will automatically set normal again)
Dungeon Dreams 2 update for 18 October 2023
Version 1.41
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1843471
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update