Save Data Bug Fix

Hi everyone! Thank you for your continues support of Midnight Monitor!

This update fixes an issue with save data in the new house, as it was not counting gameplay wins. Very sorry about this! You should find that wins are now properly counted.

As always please do let me know immediately if you experience any issues with this update, or if you are still affected by this bug after updating by emailing viexigames@gmail.com or joining the Discord at https://discord.gg/VvZ87nXcyJ