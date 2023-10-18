October 18th, V0.4.34 Update Announcement

【Bug Fixes】

1- Fixed the issue triggered by the auction house after pausing

2- Fixed the issue where the super martial skill [Icy Field] in the Fairy Demon Tower could not be amplified by curse-like passives

3- Fixed the descriptions of some divine beast skills, such as the passive skill [Extreme Speed] being displayed as an active skill

4- Fixed the issue where the characteristic [Old Man in Ring] had a wrong effect display

5- Fixed the issue where the martial arts [Beiyu Hidden Scripture] did not correctly increase the weekly attributes

6- Fixed the issue where the tutoring location could not be found under certain circumstances

【Adjustments and Optimizations】

1- New items [Makeover Pill·Cedar], [Makeover Pill·Willow], and [Makeover Pill·Pine] have been added; you can give them to disciples to change the image of male characters of a specific type

2- New items [Makeover Pill·Rose], [Makeover Pill·Lily], and [Makeover Pill·Peony] have been added; you can give them to disciples to change the image of female characters of a specific type

3- New items [Tao Te Ching·False], [Tao Te Ching·True], [Immortality Jue·True], and [Diamond Sutra·True] have been added. These can be put into the Treasure Pavilion for disciples to exchange and gain new traits

4- New battle type traits have been added, which can be obtained through items like the Tao Te Ching, Immortality Jue, and Diamond Sutra

5- The super martial skill [Master Puppet] in the Fairy Demon Tower has been optimized, speeding up the initial attack speed of minions

6- The super martial skill [Icy Field] in the Fairy Demon Tower has been optimized, adding the effect of slowing down enemy movement speed

7- The super martial skill [Chaos Lightning Ball] in the Fairy Demon Tower has been optimized, extending the duration of the lightning ball

8- The position of the [Divine Beast Garden] on the Penglai map has been adjusted, making it easier to find in the scene

9- The description when creating the main character's image has been adjusted so that it is more consistent with the character's image

10- Added recipes to the faith shop: Tao Te Ching (False)/Tao Te Ching (True)/Immortality Jue (True)/Diamond Sutra (True)

11- Changed the goal of the fifteenth step in the newbie guide from "Recruit 5 disciples" to "The number of disciples reaches 15"

12- Removed "Establish rules (Expel Disciples)" from the tech tree, it is now available from the beginning.