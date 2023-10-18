V1.0.0.0020

Hello Elders!

While we discuss suggestions in the forum and the Discord, I am prioritizing and working on the bugs that appear. Keep them coming! The experimental branch is turning out to be pretty useful for this, so I'll keep working on it and, when I deem it stable enough, the build is moved to the main branch. Which is happening now, by the way.

This should avoid big bugs introduced with updates (as a solo dev, it's pretty hard to keep everything in check), as long as some people remain on the experimental branch. Be a brave player and stay there to have faster iterations and help me avoid issues!

This update has several nice fixes for some edge cases that could soft lock the game. Let me know if you still experience one.

I also made some small changes that were fast for me to do and slightly improve the game.

I am now working on a mechanic that can shorten too long runs if you snowball, and also working on the slowdowns at high population counts. Also, I did not expect people to make upwards to 1200 Pips in a single game (yes, somebody did that, no, I don't suggest to do that), so you can expect that I'll change something about that.

Also, the Golden Prophecy has appeared, which lists what will happen in the real world around us as dotAGE becomes more and more successful. Do help in making that a reality, if you will! I challenge you to win with no food, i.e. you cannot have any Pip or animail eat any food. Can you do that? :)

V 1.0.0.0020

UX

Buildings that take animals as input will now prioritize the closest animal they find to avoid some slow downs

Balance

Removed Strong Cold from the pool of Mini-Risk events as it was too strong

Randolph: Mini-events won't have a random level anymore

Bugfixes