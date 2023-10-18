Update #1: So Crispy



Ahhhh updates are in the air! It's a brand new game with a shiny new Update #1. We're very excited you've all joined us on this journey into the dark and messy future of 2231. What a ride it is going to be.

Tonight, we have our first update out - a big patch from all the things we've heard and seen today. A huge thanks to everyone hitting F10 to report a bug. If you do that, we can isolate, fix and test the bug very quickly - we have all the data we need to make an affirmative fix in most cases. Cory's done an amazing job with the bug reporter and it is going to help us harden up and close bugs very quickly. So, F10 on!

As is traditional on the first day, we've focused on fixing things. We also added a number of additional conversation options after the end of the Loophole Heist, but other than that we restrained from adding things today. We just fixed and fixed some more.

In tomorrow's update, we'll do a bit more of a mix of fixing and adding new content and things.

v1.0.7 - 10/18/2023