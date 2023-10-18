Sigil of the Magi v1.0.2 - Patch notes

This patch is a hotfix.
Bug Fixes:
- The Priestess' "Bestowal+" no longer burns after use, as it should have been.
Quality of Life Changes:
- Removed some unneccessary wording on some cards.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This patch is a hotfix.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update