Sigil of the Magi update for 18 October 2023

Sigil of the Magi v1.0.2 - Patch notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch is a hotfix.

Bug Fixes:

  • The Priestess' "Bestowal+" no longer burns after use, as it should have been.

Quality of Life Changes:

  • Removed some unneccessary wording on some cards.

