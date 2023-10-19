Icarus Week Ninety Eight Update | New powerful ‘Tusker’ Mount to tame

Week Ninety Eight brings our newest and most powerful mount to Icarus, the Tusker.

Found exclusively in the arctic regions of Styx for the time being, the Tusker has the highest health, regeneration, and carry capacity stats of any of our mounts so far, but trades its speed for these, making it slower but more durable.

We’ve also got an update on the next part of Hypatia which will see Olympus get Operations, and some fixes for bugs that arose in last week's update.

Jump in and have a read.

Notable Improvements

Fixed all stockpile missions as they would request another stockpile pod each new session and players would lose progress

Fixed WETWORK Olympus mission from being unclickable and thus unable to be started after the Olympus mission layout change last week

Fixed Bear Armor blocking some views in first-person

Adjustments to quest spawning and supply pod spawning to fix some issues with placement occurring on dedicated servers

This Week: The Tusker

This week brings our newest Mount to Icarus - the Tusker. This will be unique to the Arctic regions of Styx for now, so you’ll need to take some risk to come across one and tame it.

The Tusker is larger, with more health, more resistance, and stronger stamina regeneration. It also has a higher carry capacity but is slightly slower than its closest competitor, the Buffalo.

Being slower than the Buffalo does make it the slowest mount, but its survivability is by far the strongest with higher base stats.

The Tusker brings our number of mounts to four, and in the future we’ll be working on a system to be able to move mounts between different prospects so you don’t have to tame mounts on each individual one.

Coming Soon: Hypatia Part II: OLYMPUS OPERATIONS

As we mentioned last week, we’re working through testing and refining Open World Operations on the Olympus map. This includes cleaning up the VFX and trigger conditions for the Open World exotic respawning and playing with the balance to ensure this works correctly and doesn’t cause any game-flow disruptions.

There was one major bug that arose as a result of our work on Olympus Operations last week which you can see in the notable fixes above. We’ve fixed this and will keep working on ironing these out as we make these changes and hopefully bring you Olympus Operations in Hypatia Part II very soon.

So far we have added and tested Operations to our two DLC expansions, New Frontiers and Styx, but when we add Operations to Olympus they will part of the free Hypatia update for everyone with the Icarus base game.

Next Week: Bestiary Balance & Creature Trophies

Next week's update will focus on the Bestiary, as we’re adding a lot more creature trophies and a unique harvestable part of each animal that can be collected with the taxidermy knife.

We’ll also be granting more points per activity (i.e. kill, skin, crafted trophy, etc) so you can research creatures and unlock the perks faster.

Support our Project

author: If you like what we’re doing with Icarus, and want to support our continued development, consider purchasing one of our DLCs for a few dollars, it would mean a lot to us.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1648532/Icarus_New_Frontiers/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/33813/Icarus_Complete_the_Set/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34141/Icarus_Outposts_Bundle/

Changelog v2.1.1.117032

New Content

Adjusting Tusker Stats so it can carry more weight, take more damage and regen its stamina and health faster when compared to that of the buffalo

Adding Tusker Spawns to STYX arctic areas

Fixed Tusker Mount variant being spawned in hard arctic zones

Fixed

HOMESTEAD: Update quest objective to mention Decoration Bench instead of Rustic Cosmetic Bench to avoid confusion

Allowed T3 and T4 C0NT4CT upgrade to upgrade C0NT4CT devices using left click

Added effectiveness of modifier explicitly to modifier descriptions

Enabled animation when upgrading building tiers using the hammer

Fixed typo in IRONCLAD mission description

Fixed dynamic mission rewards granting old crop plots, rather than updated versions

Fixed a bug that allowed deployables that can rotate to be placed ignoring steepness check

Updated and Modified two lava prefab caves, LC_SML_006 and LC_MED_006, Prometheus

Make selection of cargo drop pod landing points a volumetric sweep, rather than single ray. Add an additional final fallback if no drop point can be found

Add a require hit to transport pod EQS to work around potential DS streaming issues where there is a nav mesh present, but no meshes are loaded for a given tile

Fixed Bear armour fur sometimes being visible in first-person perspective

Fixed fur for third-person arms still being visible in first-person perspective

Fixed collision on most buildable beam assets, making it capsule collision instead of box

Fixing 'WET WORK' mission on Olympus from being unclickable

Fixing Styx Open World Selection to include Operations Icon

Fixed Outpost Selection to include SMPL3 Missions Icons

Fixing Claybrick Half Pitches variations where the images and BP's shown where not correct, all pieces are now accessible

Fixes for all stockpile missions, the underlying logic was changed meaning every time a player entered the area each session a new ship would drop down with its information trampled, this has been fixed now, should fix exisitng missions but in some cases where players have entered the area multiple times there will be lots of ships stacked which may mean the mission is uncompleteable, abandoning the missions will cause all ships to leave the map so they are not stuck on anyones open worlds

Future Content