Icarus Week Ninety Eight Update | New powerful ‘Tusker’ Mount to tame

Week Ninety Eight brings our newest and most powerful mount to Icarus, the Tusker.
Found exclusively in the arctic regions of Styx for the time being, the Tusker has the highest health, regeneration, and carry capacity stats of any of our mounts so far, but trades its speed for these, making it slower but more durable.
We’ve also got an update on the next part of Hypatia which will see Olympus get Operations, and some fixes for bugs that arose in last week's update.
Jump in and have a read.
Notable Improvements
- Fixed all stockpile missions as they would request another stockpile pod each new session and players would lose progress
- Fixed WETWORK Olympus mission from being unclickable and thus unable to be started after the Olympus mission layout change last week
- Fixed Bear Armor blocking some views in first-person
- Adjustments to quest spawning and supply pod spawning to fix some issues with placement occurring on dedicated servers
This Week: The Tusker
This week brings our newest Mount to Icarus - the Tusker. This will be unique to the Arctic regions of Styx for now, so you’ll need to take some risk to come across one and tame it.
The Tusker is larger, with more health, more resistance, and stronger stamina regeneration. It also has a higher carry capacity but is slightly slower than its closest competitor, the Buffalo.
Being slower than the Buffalo does make it the slowest mount, but its survivability is by far the strongest with higher base stats.
The Tusker brings our number of mounts to four, and in the future we’ll be working on a system to be able to move mounts between different prospects so you don’t have to tame mounts on each individual one.
Coming Soon: Hypatia Part II: OLYMPUS OPERATIONS
As we mentioned last week, we’re working through testing and refining Open World Operations on the Olympus map. This includes cleaning up the VFX and trigger conditions for the Open World exotic respawning and playing with the balance to ensure this works correctly and doesn’t cause any game-flow disruptions.
There was one major bug that arose as a result of our work on Olympus Operations last week which you can see in the notable fixes above. We’ve fixed this and will keep working on ironing these out as we make these changes and hopefully bring you Olympus Operations in Hypatia Part II very soon.
So far we have added and tested Operations to our two DLC expansions, New Frontiers and Styx, but when we add Operations to Olympus they will part of the free Hypatia update for everyone with the Icarus base game.
Next Week: Bestiary Balance & Creature Trophies
Next week's update will focus on the Bestiary, as we’re adding a lot more creature trophies and a unique harvestable part of each animal that can be collected with the taxidermy knife.
We’ll also be granting more points per activity (i.e. kill, skin, crafted trophy, etc) so you can research creatures and unlock the perks faster.

Changelog v2.1.1.117032
New Content
- Adjusting Tusker Stats so it can carry more weight, take more damage and regen its stamina and health faster when compared to that of the buffalo
- Adding Tusker Spawns to STYX arctic areas
- Fixed Tusker Mount variant being spawned in hard arctic zones
Fixed
- HOMESTEAD: Update quest objective to mention Decoration Bench instead of Rustic Cosmetic Bench to avoid confusion
- Allowed T3 and T4 C0NT4CT upgrade to upgrade C0NT4CT devices using left click
- Added effectiveness of modifier explicitly to modifier descriptions
- Enabled animation when upgrading building tiers using the hammer
- Fixed typo in IRONCLAD mission description
- Fixed dynamic mission rewards granting old crop plots, rather than updated versions
- Fixed a bug that allowed deployables that can rotate to be placed ignoring steepness check
- Updated and Modified two lava prefab caves, LC_SML_006 and LC_MED_006, Prometheus
- Make selection of cargo drop pod landing points a volumetric sweep, rather than single ray. Add an additional final fallback if no drop point can be found
- Add a require hit to transport pod EQS to work around potential DS streaming issues where there is a nav mesh present, but no meshes are loaded for a given tile
- Fixed Bear armour fur sometimes being visible in first-person perspective
- Fixed fur for third-person arms still being visible in first-person perspective
- Fixed collision on most buildable beam assets, making it capsule collision instead of box
- Fixing 'WET WORK' mission on Olympus from being unclickable
- Fixing Styx Open World Selection to include Operations Icon
- Fixed Outpost Selection to include SMPL3 Missions Icons
- Fixing Claybrick Half Pitches variations where the images and BP's shown where not correct, all pieces are now accessible
- Fixes for all stockpile missions, the underlying logic was changed meaning every time a player entered the area each session a new ship would drop down with its information trampled, this has been fixed now, should fix exisitng missions but in some cases where players have entered the area multiple times there will be lots of ships stacked which may mean the mission is uncompleteable, abandoning the missions will cause all ships to leave the map so they are not stuck on anyones open worlds
Future Content
- Undid UnrealGameSync change on Trunk
- Updating seed pouch open audio
- Adding cave bat bestiary audio event and data entry
- Adding cavebat explode event and vocalisations
- Adding a light on the bats to make them stand out a bit more flying around in caves
- Adding a bit more intensity to bat attacks, replaced audio and added explode and death vocal into BP. Minor volume adjustments
- WIP commit for '9 of Diamonds' tower shield variant (SK_ITM_Shield_Titanium_9Diamonds)
- Adding aggro state BP behavior for bats. Aggro when flying. Chill when chilling
- Added new caves to map and sculpted landscape for blending, Ice Sheet Yellow Quad on Prometheus
- Landscape Sculpting Pass and Cliff Pass, Red Quad, Prometheus
- Save/load,client replication and VFX event hooks for meteor showers
- Texture revision #2 for '9 of Diamonds' tower shield variant (SK_ITM_Shield_Titanium_9Diamonds)
- Texture revisions for '9 of Diamonds' tower shield variant (SK_ITM_Shield_Titanium_9Diamonds)
- Updates to cave bat audio state data. Simplified setup to be Idle on event begin play and attacking when flying. No other states are used currently. Adjustments to vocal attack volume and notify
- Adding in Basalt Valley in prometheus which replaces the right side of the previous lava flows area
- Adding in Abyss, Ice Sheet, Ashlands and Lava Pool new biomes on the Prometheus map, area's currently inacessible
- Adding Ice building tier to lookup table
- Updated all _NoFoilage caves, Volumes, Void & Entrance
- Adjusting Itempopup to show the effect of the ConsumedModifierEffectiveness & ConsumedModifierDuration stats on the consumed modifier
- Implementation of Ice Building Tier items, no recipe or talent currently setup
- Resaved datatable to resolve build error
- Fixed Ice RoofPeak Cap material assignment
- Fixed Cave Entrance, Moved hand placed cave volumes, Added Serac meshes to Ice Sheet, Yellow Quad on Prometheus
- Landscape Sculpting Pass and Cliff Pass, Red Quad, Prometheus
- Added DCO_DeskLamp_Brutalist
- adding ore hermit crab sk mesh, material and textures
- Add basic UI for meteor shower, wire to 3 hour check for replenish timer, replenish is config locked and off (ExoticReplenishEnabled)
- Fixed Olympus Open World Hard difficulty having double the spawn rate change and no creature health modification
- Adding ice bld deploy and ice bld destroy events and data table entry
- Landscape Sculpting Pass and Cliff Pass, Red Quad and Purple Quad, Prometheus
- Created new small lava prefab cave, CAVE_LC_SML_006, Prometheus
- Added new currency icons
- Added ITM_SeedBag
- Fix Prospect datatable validation, pure whitespace change (internal dev only)
- Bump the number of meta deposits to 10 for OLY, STYX, PRO PIE (internal dev only)
- Added DCO_WallShelf_Brutalist_Var1, as well as fixed UV's on DCO_DeskLamp_Brutalist
- Titanium Tower Shield - removed decal on back to differentiate base version from '9 of diamonds' version
- T1 Water purifier - added meshes, textures, materials (DEP_WaterPurifier_T1A)
- Landscape Sculpting Pass and Cliff Pass, Red Quad and Purple Quad, Prometheus
- Creating unique events for arctic bats idle and aggro for different spacial settings
- Optimised developer cheats menu as the amount of content added over time has slowed it down considerably
- Adding repair ice buildable sounds and adjustments to ice buildable volume and debris layers
- Ice building reskin - fixed some material entries in D_BuildingSkins
- Landscape Sculpting Pass and Cliff Pass, Red Quad, Prometheus
- Ice BLD reskin - added material slot to SMs for stone roof pieces (main roof, half pitch, peak, corners) and added ice material override into D_BuildingSkins to fix incorrect fracture material
- Reduced all buildable mask textures by half, from 2K to 1K, by setting them all to the medium texture group. Also increased the the brick tier kit textures to 4K from 2K
- Small adjustment to cave bat wing volume and fixed small adsr issue with wall torch
- Landscape Sculpting Pass and Cliff Pass, Red Quad and Purple Quad, Prometheus
- Added Cliffs & Landscape Sculpting Pass, Ice Sheet - Yellow Quad on Prometheus
- Ice Building Tier: Fixed lower half pitch wall material assignment in blueprint
- Ice Building Tier: Removed destroyed at 0 from durable setup, as currently this instantly destroys buildings bypassing destruction effects
- Added first pass art assets for the black wolf revolver living weapon
- Adding events to the correct routing in FMOD
- Fixing data table error due to file move
- Adding arctic version of bat BP ready for nest BP to spawn instead of cave bat
- More in progress developer assets for Exotic infused creatures
- In progress developer assets for Exotic Infused Creatures
- Added meteor event HUD
- Preparing BP_Meteor for VFX pass, removing collision from Meteor asset
- Added DCO_CandleHolder_Brutalist_A, DCO_CandleHolder_Brutalist_B, and DCO_CandleHolder_Brutalist_C
- Added Caves, Cliffs & Landscape Sculpting Pass, Ice Sheet - Yellow Quad on Prometheus
- Landscape Sculpting Pass and Cliff Pass, Red Quad and Purple Quad, Prometheus
- Adding Arctic version of the bat to use with the arctic nest, tweaked attack behavior and chances, gave chance to roll a second attack immediately after the first one, tweaked spawning VFX on the nest
