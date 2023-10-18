[Update] Small update, 18.10.2023

-
Fixed a bug where the current place of a clan in the Confrontation and Clan wars leaderboards might not be displayed.
-
Fixed a bug with the drive-in not working in the “Copperhead Stadium” garage.
-
Fixed a number of bugs that led to:
- inability to turn the car with a car jack near some certain environmental objects;
- destruction of the armoured aircraft without any notice about passing the location borders;
- ability to fly to the “ceiling” of the map and stay there.
-
Fixed a number of minor bugs with environmental objects on maps for armoured aircraft, as well as in the “The Nomads’ camp” garage.
-
You can now fly through the open ceiling of the hangar in the “Horsemen of the Apocalypse” garage on an armoured aircraft.
-
Fixed a bug with incorrect camera position when viewing armoured vehicles of the teams on the “Clean island” map.
-
Changed the positions of the carriers in all garages.
-
Improved lighting in “The Nomads’ camp” garage.
For more information on Crossout, follow these channels: