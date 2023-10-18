Patch Note 0.3.3.3579

New & Fixes
- The game now supports custom sfx for custom beatmaps
- Pause hint will now only show once during each play session
- Fixed an issue that the outbound muffling effect doesn't stop after going back to play area
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update