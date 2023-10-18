 Skip to content

Dance Dash update for 18 October 2023

Patch Note 0.3.3.3579

Share · View all patches · Build 12468617 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New & Fixes
  • The game now supports custom sfx for custom beatmaps
  • Pause hint will now only show once during each play session
  • Fixed an issue that the outbound muffling effect doesn't stop after going back to play area

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2005051
