1.4.2 REGULAR UPDATE

Hello residents~👨‍🌾

Recently, we've updated various convenience features including optimization and loading screens,

but with the map changes, unexpected bugs have also occurred.

Changelog:

Fixed an issue where time would not pass.

Fixed an issue where you couldn't converse with Apis in the sub-quest.

Corrected the phenomenon where the terrain floated in the air after Vespa joined the village.

Rectified the issue of sound being outputted abnormally.

Resolved the problem where item displays were outputted improperly.

Additionally, we've received feedback from many of you regarding the incompatibility with previous save files.

The root cause of this issue lies in our technical shortcomings and lack of expertise.

There are instances where the addition or modification of content renders save files incompatible.

Also, past bugs might have damaged the save files.

For those who started from the beginning, you can continue your save as before, but

for those who have already encountered bugs, you will need to create a new save. We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience.

We take this issue very seriously and promise to either change the saving mechanism or provide a better saving environment.

If no critical bugs emerge, we'll see you in patch 1.5.

Thank you for enjoying our game!