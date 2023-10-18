 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

末世少女 Zombie Girl update for 18 October 2023

2023-10-18 Minor Update Description

Share · View all patches · Build 12468517 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Reworked the blind fire function

2, Added climbing function

  1. Increased the scope of LAST JUDGMENT

  2. Fixed the problem that some words are out of range in English

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2618841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link