The Composer Update is out! MakerKing 0.12.1

Version 0.12.1

The Composer Update brings the Instrument block to the game, which allows you to compose your own music for your level. Several life improvement features have also been added! This update has been made a minor version of the 0.12 update, since it is technically part 2 of the Music Update.

New features :

Added the Instrument Block, a block that plays music you compose from several instruments

Added mob armor, gear that can be added to a mob to make it survive multiple hits

Every piece of the game's UI (except in the editor) can now be navigated using controllers

You can now see the names of other players, or disable them if you don't want to (Thanks Manmellon!)

Ability to register using Steam account instead of password, registration for non Steam users now require email

Added a settings page to modify your account username, email or link your account to Steam

Added Anisotropic Filtering graphic setting for mob parts, making stretched mob parts look much better (need good GPU)

Enhancements :

Game now translated to Polish! (Thank you Ranik!)

Simplified the tutorial and removed all use of the chat in the tutorial, added hint about sprinting in the tutorial

Eyebrows can now be flipped

Optimized game's rendering engine (Thank you Manmellon!)

Added ability for mobs to mount other mobs

Added running, splash and water breathing particles for mobs

Added visual feedback portal destination when portal linking

Made the "Walk by default" setting now on enabled by default for new players and renamed it to "Invert Sprint"

Changed the player's walk speed from 2 to 6.5 (sprint speed is 10), making walking actually usable for beginners. Old replays are unaffected by this change and still use to the previous speed. Similarly mob walk speeds have been tweaked as well.

Removed dialog warning the user about quitting the game when in a race with no one else in it

Added a new editor track custom made for us by Rufse

Zooming out in the editor now reveals a larger grid that shows the borders of the chunks

Bug fixes :