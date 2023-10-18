Update 0.6.1

v0.6.1
Halloween Update
* Spooky Season has Arrived!
- Find and Talk to Mr. Spooky and Scary Face on each planet in the Nova Genesis system
- Collect skulls and pumpkins in Holochamber Arcade mode
- Hang out with the Ghost Spyder pet in the Station
- Check out haunted maps throughout the Campaign both old and new!
General Updates and Fixes
* Gameplay
* Weapon Perks**
* Uncommon weapons will now always spawn with 1 perk
* Duplicate perks will no longer roll on weapons
* Incendiary perk damage now matches weapon quality
* Characters**
* Stryker
* Barrage skill Level 3 is no longer attached to the character for easier targeting
* Lockjaw Mining
- Slightly reduced the delay on the cinematics for unlocking doors throughout the level
- Updated staircases throughout the level to fix any remaining collision issues
- Updated collision on several diagonal floor tiles which could temporarily "trap" players if they approached from certain angles
* Titus
- Fixed punctuation on Sanders’ initial dialogue
* Titus Queen’s Nest
- Fixed a rare bug where the player could dodge roll into the nest and land precisely in the middle of the 3 stalagmites, becoming stuck
* Oterion Wetlands
- Updated art and collision near the central Wetlands data-module
- Cleaned up grammar on Xander's dialogue
- Fixed several issues where players could get stuck on staircases and stone blocks during combat situations
* Oterion Lost City
- Improved collision near the statue by the Waterworks entrance
* Rygar
- Updated art and visual fx throughout the level
- Added minimap sector triggers throughout the level
- Light beacons now have a minimap marker once activated for the first time
- Added small explorable area on the north east side of the map
- Fixed a bug causing player weapon fire to impact some invisible collision walls
- Greatly improved collision on ice and frozen objects
* Genesis II Station
- Fixed grammar on Lt. Anwar post-Oterion dialogue
- Fixed punctuation on Lesedi initial dialogue
- Updated animations for Holden’s initial and post-Titus dialogue
- Updated animations for Mustafa’s initial dialogue
- Updated animations for Nekane’s post-Titus dialogue
* Holochamber Arcade
-
Increased max size of Titus simulation area by 150%
-
Arcade Scoring
-
Swapped the green and yellow coloring of the score widget
-
Elite enemies now give bonus score proportional to overall dungeon progress
-
Score granted by enemies is now affected by a multiplier corresponding to the difficulty
- Easy: x0.75
- Normal: x1.0
- Hard: x1.25
- Extreme: x1.75
- Brutal: x2.25
-
* Known Issues
- Terrain edge collision and art updates are still a WIP on Rygar
- A rare bug may sometimes cause the weapon cache in a secret area on Titus to vanish
- Some NPCs in the Station are not updating their dialogue correctly post-Titus
Join the community at discord.gg/solarpurge
Find us on Linktree
Changed files in this update