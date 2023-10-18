Update 0.6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12468406 · Last edited 18 October 2023 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy

v0.6.1

* Spooky Season has Arrived!

Find and Talk to Mr. Spooky and Scary Face on each planet in the Nova Genesis system

Collect skulls and pumpkins in Holochamber Arcade mode

Hang out with the Ghost Spyder pet in the Station

Check out haunted maps throughout the Campaign both old and new!

* Gameplay

* Weapon Perks**

* Uncommon weapons will now always spawn with 1 perk * Duplicate perks will no longer roll on weapons * Incendiary perk damage now matches weapon quality

* Characters**

* Stryker * Barrage skill Level 3 is no longer attached to the character for easier targeting

* Lockjaw Mining

Slightly reduced the delay on the cinematics for unlocking doors throughout the level

Updated staircases throughout the level to fix any remaining collision issues

Updated collision on several diagonal floor tiles which could temporarily "trap" players if they approached from certain angles

* Titus

Fixed punctuation on Sanders’ initial dialogue

* Titus Queen’s Nest

Fixed a rare bug where the player could dodge roll into the nest and land precisely in the middle of the 3 stalagmites, becoming stuck

* Oterion Wetlands

Updated art and collision near the central Wetlands data-module

Cleaned up grammar on Xander's dialogue

Fixed several issues where players could get stuck on staircases and stone blocks during combat situations

* Oterion Lost City

Improved collision near the statue by the Waterworks entrance

* Rygar

Updated art and visual fx throughout the level

Added minimap sector triggers throughout the level

Light beacons now have a minimap marker once activated for the first time

Added small explorable area on the north east side of the map

Fixed a bug causing player weapon fire to impact some invisible collision walls

Greatly improved collision on ice and frozen objects

* Genesis II Station

Fixed grammar on Lt. Anwar post-Oterion dialogue

Fixed punctuation on Lesedi initial dialogue

Updated animations for Holden’s initial and post-Titus dialogue

Updated animations for Mustafa’s initial dialogue

Updated animations for Nekane’s post-Titus dialogue

* Holochamber Arcade

Increased max size of Titus simulation area by 150%

Arcade Scoring Swapped the green and yellow coloring of the score widget Elite enemies now give bonus score proportional to overall dungeon progress Score granted by enemies is now affected by a multiplier corresponding to the difficulty Easy: x0.75 Normal: x1.0 Hard: x1.25 Extreme: x1.75 Brutal: x2.25



* Known Issues

Terrain edge collision and art updates are still a WIP on Rygar

A rare bug may sometimes cause the weapon cache in a secret area on Titus to vanish

Some NPCs in the Station are not updating their dialogue correctly post-Titus

