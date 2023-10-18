 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Solar Purge update for 18 October 2023

Update 0.6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12468406 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.6.1

Halloween Update

* Spooky Season has Arrived!

  • Find and Talk to Mr. Spooky and Scary Face on each planet in the Nova Genesis system
  • Collect skulls and pumpkins in Holochamber Arcade mode
  • Hang out with the Ghost Spyder pet in the Station
  • Check out haunted maps throughout the Campaign both old and new!

General Updates and Fixes

* Gameplay

* Weapon Perks** 

* Uncommon weapons will now always spawn with 1 perk  
* Duplicate perks will no longer roll on weapons  
* Incendiary perk damage now matches weapon quality

* Characters** 

* Stryker  


  * Barrage skill Level 3 is no longer attached to the character for easier targeting

* Lockjaw Mining

  • Slightly reduced the delay on the cinematics for unlocking doors throughout the level
  • Updated staircases throughout the level to fix any remaining collision issues
  • Updated collision on several diagonal floor tiles which could temporarily "trap" players if they approached from certain angles

* Titus

  • Fixed punctuation on Sanders’ initial dialogue

* Titus Queen’s Nest

  • Fixed a rare bug where the player could dodge roll into the nest and land precisely in the middle of the 3 stalagmites, becoming stuck

* Oterion Wetlands

  • Updated art and collision near the central Wetlands data-module
  • Cleaned up grammar on Xander's dialogue
  • Fixed several issues where players could get stuck on staircases and stone blocks during combat situations

* Oterion Lost City

  • Improved collision near the statue by the Waterworks entrance

* Rygar

  • Updated art and visual fx throughout the level
  • Added minimap sector triggers throughout the level
  • Light beacons now have a minimap marker once activated for the first time
  • Added small explorable area on the north east side of the map
  • Fixed a bug causing player weapon fire to impact some invisible collision walls
  • Greatly improved collision on ice and frozen objects

* Genesis II Station

  • Fixed grammar on Lt. Anwar post-Oterion dialogue
  • Fixed punctuation on Lesedi initial dialogue
  • Updated animations for Holden’s initial and post-Titus dialogue
  • Updated animations for Mustafa’s initial dialogue
  • Updated animations for Nekane’s post-Titus dialogue

* Holochamber Arcade

  • Increased max size of Titus simulation area by 150%

  • Arcade Scoring

    • Swapped the green and yellow coloring of the score widget

    • Elite enemies now give bonus score proportional to overall dungeon progress

    • Score granted by enemies is now affected by a multiplier corresponding to the difficulty

      • Easy: x0.75
      • Normal: x1.0
      • Hard: x1.25
      • Extreme: x1.75
      • Brutal: x2.25

* Known Issues

  • Terrain edge collision and art updates are still a WIP on Rygar
  • A rare bug may sometimes cause the weapon cache in a secret area on Titus to vanish
  • Some NPCs in the Station are not updating their dialogue correctly post-Titus

Join the community at discord.gg/solarpurge

Find us on Linktree

Changed files in this update

Solar Purge Content Depot 931451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link