Patch Notes: 18-10-2023

Hi

This patch has some minor features and content that I'm releasing while I work in a bigger patch. Let's go in detail:

Added explosive barrels to several maps. These barrels can only be targeted if there's enemies close to them.

Added new enemy: Corporate Mercenary. This is a foot soldier equipped with an auto-shotgun and capable of retaliating against ranged attacks.

Modified list of target icons to show explosive barrels and yellow icons when a target has more than 50% chances of receiving critical damage. Target icons also show a tooltip with the hit chance now.

Raised level cap to 12.

Improved Scav Ship map, made it bigger and with more starting points.

Improved Infested Pirate Ship map, made it bigger and with more starting points and egg traps.

Improved Krell'Sha ship map, changed textures, added new Krell'Sha decorations and props, made it bigger with more starting points.

Improved Cargo ship map, changed textures, made it bigger with more starting points.

Improved Rogue Robots Lab map, changed textures, made it bigger with more starting points.

Improved XenoLab map, changed textures, made it bigger and with more starting points.

Made that detection skills and items can decloak invisible enemies (there's no enemies able to cloak in this build but there will be in the future, that's why I made this change).

Fixed a bug where armed civilians couldn't use their nano medkits on their allies.

Other minor fixes and improvements.

These are just the changes I could release right now, I've been working in new enemies and maps and a long promised overhaul of the space station mechanics too. I'll have a dev diary soon detailing what I'm doing and what can you expect in the next patch.

In the meantime, thanks for your continued support!

Regards,

Jorge