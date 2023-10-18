 Skip to content

The Troop update for 18 October 2023

Full Release

Share · View all patches · Build 12468231 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are happy to announce that the Troop fully releases today.

Players can now enjoy:

Story mode - 35 scenarios following the history of the British and Commonwealth campaign in Normandy.
Skirmish mode - Choose your scenario, force, weather. The enemy will pick their own force.
Different every time
Campaign mode - Take command of a persistent force of units and fight through a series of linked, historically inspired engagements. Losses are permanent but units gain experience and ability if they survive deployment.

Now brew a cup of tea, adjust your beret and get comfortable.

Yours
The Troop Team

