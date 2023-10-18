Achievement icons! Patch notes for Oct 17, 2023

New!
- Add one hundred unique achievement icons by the skilled Ben Rose! Enjoy them in your Steam library or on your profile and brag about your accomplishments to your friends.
- Add new "Advanced" HUD option with a level timer and weapon lock status, contributed by AutomaticFrenzy.
- Verify add-on world "Lost Levels" by SpaceManiac for leaderboards and add it to the workshop collection.
Fixed:
- Make volume multiplicative instead of subtractive, so lower volumes doesn't cause quiet sounds to be fully muted.
- Fix issue where repeated sounds like AK-8087 fire could be cut off too soon and effectively silenced.
- Fix rare possibility of Traffic phasing through an obstacle at the very start of the level.
- Fix playable Dr. Lunatic sometimes firing one too few lightning zaps on hit.
- Fix Bestiary in SpisMall being inescapable on gamepad. The Back button now quits it.
Also:
- A call for levels for a Halloween Horror merge world is active.
- SpisMall arcade game leaderboards are public on Steam Community, along with many more worlds.
- HamSandwich has been updated as well.
