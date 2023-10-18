Patch 0.871 Notes

General Changes:

Added graphics settings (default setting is lowest setting) to improve FPS if system requirements are lower than recommended.

Removed Vertical movement of camera to prevent jittery movements when using the mouse. Vertical angle is fixed now, as it doesn't affect anything at this time.

Single Player Changes and Fixes:

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused character to not move after fusing and switching.

Fixed audio for sweeping breath. Dragon now roars when using sweeping breath.

Fixed cooldown for sweeping breath.

Time no longer passes when in menu, inventory, crafting and conversations.

Fixed bug where Friendly Fire deals damage to allies.

Fixed bug where companions drop loot when defeated.

Adjusted feed selection to prevent overfeeding.

Fixed some UI elements.

Changed reputation rewards for Gobi's tasks. They now give greater reputation points to the Goblins.

Fixed UI issues with Gobi's Shop

Fixed seeds on Gobi's Shop

Fixed Human Villager bug.

Fixed Homeworld Village Building Points to activate properly when starting a new game.

Fixed Homeworld Village planter crops to correctly show growth phases in the planters.

Fixed Villager and Tamed Monster skills that was broken on last patch. Players should see the skills now as they should be.

Can now access storage from any crate in the Homeworld Village.

Fixed storage boxes to add correct storage slots after Village storage boxes have been added during same game session.

Fixed field blessings from blocking player when active.

Fixed camera collisions to not collide with monsters.

Companions now teleport to the shrine when selected to party.

Village NPC now wander around where they are working to make it easier to find them and speak to them. Future Update: They will return home once work hours are implemented.

Fixed some localization UI that were missed.

Fixed some hidden bags so that they are now lootable.

Mimic now add storage upon taming based on their type (+5, +10, +20).

Mimic now provide bonus storage every 10 levels based on their type (+2, +4, +6).

New Mechanic:

Dragon Horde - Dragons will each have a horde (currently only in Multiplayer). Horde will increase player and dragon level once it acquires enough gold. The Horde will have additional functionality in subsequent updates.

New Game Features And Modes: