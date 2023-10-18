 Skip to content

Zeta Leporis RTS Playtest update for 18 October 2023

Zeta Leporis RTS updated to v.0.2.14.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12467668

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

-Steam screenshots can no longer take more than one at a time.

-Load game button no longer displays with no save file selected.

-Music volume is no longer briefly 100% at game start.

-Added quit button to main menu.

