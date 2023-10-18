Update 5 - Halloween Dark Mode

Hello everyone!

Another update is here. I have added a temporary Halloween themed dark mode. It sets the lighting to dark, and adds some lights to all the buildings and locomotives. The lights on the locomotives can be toggled on and off with the L key. I plan to add a day/night cycle, so this is just a test to see how the game looks and performs with the new lighting. I had to change the way the rendering works, so please report any issues. This mode will only be available for a few weeks.

I added some different color scheme options for cars, to match some of the existing locomotives. I did some tweaking with the junctions, they will no longer switch automatically if there is a car on the junction. It might still happen from time to time, but it shouldn't be as frequent. I added a brightness slider.

That's it for this one.

Thanks!