HotFix 2.0.3

HotFix v2.0.3:
- Fixed a bug that caused the Lonshark chase to not start after all gangs were defeded.
Special thanks to community member @Maitso for finding the bug.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
HotFix v2.0.3:
Special thanks to community member @Maitso for finding the bug.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update