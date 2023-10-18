Weekly Update #17 NOW LIVE

Howdy everyone, another week, another update, let's tuck in:

Improvements to Nanas repeatable Combat Missions:

Nana's repeatable combat missions are something we want to touch on progressively as we develop It's Only Money. We want them to be an exciting activity you can grind out, prepare for and enjoy multiple times. Today we're adding a new location where these encounters can take place, and some new possible enemy factions you'll run into when taking a Nana mission.



New Location: Pound Town

"Pound Town" is an under construction dog pound situated next to the Big Hit driving range. Built atop an old dockyard and water collection plant, it's a little musty, which attracts some troublemakers including Pat the Dog and his Pack. There's a few trampolines for traversal, and weapon looting spots eagle eyed players will spot. Aside from Stafford Storage, Nana will also send players to Pound Town for combat missions.

New Enemy Factions In Nana Repeatable Combat missions:

When you take on a Nana mission, there's now a chance of 1 of 3 factions being your target. These include:

Corrupt Goorana Men

MOVR Squadron

Pat the Dog's Pack



These 3 factions can show up at any of the available combat locations.

As we move forward with the weeklies, we want to continue to touch on the Repeatable Combat missions and improve or add mechanics, and exciting rewards, and hopefully turn it into a content stream that's enjoyable to revisit.

Additionally, a small pass on in-game screens such as the Slimeway Manager and ATM

A suite of new icons and rendering effects give the virtual monitors a distinct feel this week, as well as some usability improvements

Chapter One Preview: Dr Powicks Undercity Upgrades

An eccentric Doctor is on his way to the Undercity in Chapter One! By helping Doctor Powick set up his new lab across the hall from the Beggar King, you'll be able to research and build various upgrades, some of which are long requested by the community. A few choice examples of potential upgrades include:

Increased Carrying Capacity

Increased Wallet Size

Teleporters that allow fast travel to friends

Dr Powicks Lab will provide some meaningful upgrades, and some fun ways to tinker with the game at large. Once again, we're looking forward to the major update and will keep everyone posted.

Have a good week!