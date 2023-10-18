 Skip to content

Castle Empire update for 18 October 2023

Oct. 18th Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12467481 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.New event "Mysterious Cave" is coming soon, giving you the opportunity to win super lucky grand prizes by exploring the mysterious cave!
2.Partial experience optimization and bug fixes.

