CANINE HUGE UPDATE 1.3

HEY, we bring you this free update with the options you asked for and a new HARDCORE mode.
Hardcore mode
• New game mode 'Hardcore' unlockable after achieving a 4-star ranking
• New and different AI system exclusive for the hardcore mode.
• Added an unlockable "Bubblegum filter" for all the hardcore players.
Settings menu
• Added a settings menu with a very requested feature: FOV slider.
• Predetermined horizontal FOV changed to 90.
• Added VSync and fullscreen/Window settings.
Performance
• Improved the overall game performance.
• Improved Laboratory scene performance.
New achievement
• Added GOLDEN RETRYver achievement.
Others
• Fixed a problem with skipping dialogs.
• Fixed audio issues.
