CANINE HUGE UPDATE 1.3

HEY, we bring you this free update with the options you asked for and a new HARDCORE mode. Reviews help us a lot to keep going. THANK YOU!

Hardcore mode

• New game mode 'Hardcore' unlockable after achieving a 4-star ranking

• New and different AI system exclusive for the hardcore mode.

• Added an unlockable "Bubblegum filter" for all the hardcore players.

Settings menu

• Added a settings menu with a very requested feature: FOV slider.

• Predetermined horizontal FOV changed to 90.

• Added VSync and fullscreen/Window settings.

Performance

• Improved the overall game performance.

• Improved Laboratory scene performance.

New achievement

• Added GOLDEN RETRYver achievement.

Others

• Fixed a problem with skipping dialogs.

• Fixed audio issues.

FOLLOW US on STEAM: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/puko