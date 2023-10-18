 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CANINE update for 18 October 2023

CANINE HUGE UPDATE 1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12467445 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HEY, we bring you this free update with the options you asked for and a new HARDCORE mode. Reviews help us a lot to keep going. THANK YOU!

Hardcore mode

• New game mode 'Hardcore' unlockable after achieving a 4-star ranking
• New and different AI system exclusive for the hardcore mode.
• Added an unlockable "Bubblegum filter" for all the hardcore players.

Settings menu

• Added a settings menu with a very requested feature: FOV slider.
• Predetermined horizontal FOV changed to 90.
• Added VSync and fullscreen/Window settings.

Performance

• Improved the overall game performance.
• Improved Laboratory scene performance.

New achievement

• Added GOLDEN RETRYver achievement.

Others

• Fixed a problem with skipping dialogs.
• Fixed audio issues.

FOLLOW US on STEAM: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/puko

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2334781 Depot 2334781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link