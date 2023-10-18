 Skip to content

Deer Crusade Playtest update for 18 October 2023

Deer Crusade Ultimate Demo Version!

Explore the world, find the gems, defeat the enemies and solve the puzzle!

  • New graphics.
  • New title screen.
  • New music tracks.
  • New sounds.
  • New special areas.
  • New boss enemy.

