 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ghost at Dawn update for 18 October 2023

Inventory bug for dirty cheaters fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 12467166 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Found and fixed a bug that caused inventory not to load on continue game or death and rebirth for dirty cheaters who used alt/F4 to try to save scum a death. Shoulda just left it, but I'm just too nice.
-updated auto-aim system so it will lock on a new closest enemy if you release aim

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2153191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link