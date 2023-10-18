-Found and fixed a bug that caused inventory not to load on continue game or death and rebirth for dirty cheaters who used alt/F4 to try to save scum a death. Shoulda just left it, but I'm just too nice.
-updated auto-aim system so it will lock on a new closest enemy if you release aim
Ghost at Dawn update for 18 October 2023
Inventory bug for dirty cheaters fixed
