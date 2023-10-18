 Skip to content

Harvest Island update for 18 October 2023

Seal Island day/night Bug Build 1.32

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Increase Cache size of the game
-Fixed sand flea not being able to collect on seal island
-Fixed day/night bug on seal island

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1292501
