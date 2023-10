Update Oct 18, 2023

Commanders!

Here comes the newest update!

--New Language--

French and German has been added into our game, it can be changed via general settings

--Balance Update--

Increased Blood Demon from Tier 5 to Tier 6

We value your feedback and appreciate your support in identifying these issues. We hope these fixes and improvements enhance your gaming experience. Thank you for playing!

Best regards,

The Game Development Team