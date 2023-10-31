 Skip to content

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition update for 31 October 2023

New DLC Available Now: The Mountain Royals

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition update for 31 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Unlock the rich history and stories of two remarkable civilizations – The Mountain Royals is now live! The exciting next expansion is available now on Steam. There so much to delve in to with two new civilizations, three new, fully-voiced campaigns, plus the newly updated Persian civilization.

[table][tr][td][/td][td][/td][td][/td][/tr][/table]

Ready to join the fun? Buy Now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2555420/Age_of_Empires_II_Definitive_Edition__The_Mountain_Royals/

