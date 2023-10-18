 Skip to content

Monster Racing League update for 18 October 2023

Gorge-ous New Track

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here’s a nice little addition to the MRL track lineup. The new Skeleton Gorge replaces Skull Island in the Dusty Cup trifecta of tracks as it's a fraction more dustier than the tropical island setting. It is also very pink!
New track: "Skeleton Gorge"

Descend through this bone-strewn, winding chasm with branching paths, jumps and a straight dash to the finish line.

Also in this release:

  • Improved ability and booster loadout unlocking and selection during pre-race.
  • Improved ready up button on pre-race screen.
  • Updated track junction road marking.
  • Various performance improvements and bug fixes.

Bone shaking fun!

