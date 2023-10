Share · View all patches · Build 12466923 · Last edited 18 October 2023 – 00:52:10 UTC by Wendy

Gameplay:

-Human Souls increase the Death percentage in a location by 1% per turn while dissipating

UI:

-Added curse map view for tracking who is in a cursed house

Bugfixes:

-Fixed Darkstone description

-Fixed descriptions of Vinvera powers borrowed by Broken Maker

-Broker Maker can't create agents over the cap any more