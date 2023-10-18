 Skip to content

Divine Dawn update for 18 October 2023

0.27b Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12466738 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a minor patch, building off of 0.27a a few days ago. Fixes several bugs and typos with traits not doing what they should, Inferno Divider being messed up, Ashley nether training not progressing properly, and some similar issues.

