This is a minor patch, building off of 0.27a a few days ago. Fixes several bugs and typos with traits not doing what they should, Inferno Divider being messed up, Ashley nether training not progressing properly, and some similar issues.
Divine Dawn update for 18 October 2023
0.27b Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
