Wizard Cats Tank Battle Playtest update for 18 October 2023

1.5.23 - Capture The Spoon!

Share · View all patches · Build 12466701 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added “Capture The Spoon” game mode
  • Replaced 10 placeholder wands with new models
  • Added new impact sfx for fire and air projectiles
  • New panel in top-left shows your allies, their class icons, and living/dead status
  • Fixed issues related to Quickplay and “Play Again”
  • Reduced currency reward for each kill from 25 to 10
  • Settings menu now shows map and game mode
  • Scoreboard text changed from “Kills” to “Points”

