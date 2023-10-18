- Added “Capture The Spoon” game mode
- Replaced 10 placeholder wands with new models
- Added new impact sfx for fire and air projectiles
- New panel in top-left shows your allies, their class icons, and living/dead status
- Fixed issues related to Quickplay and “Play Again”
- Reduced currency reward for each kill from 25 to 10
- Settings menu now shows map and game mode
- Scoreboard text changed from “Kills” to “Points”
Wizard Cats Tank Battle Playtest update for 18 October 2023
1.5.23 - Capture The Spoon!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2607291
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update