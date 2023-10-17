 Skip to content

Fire of Life: New Day update for 17 October 2023

Update the Interaction at the end of "Classes" and spelling correction

Build 12466618

I somehow couldn't spell concepts for a brief moment. That has been fixed.

I have added something to the moment when Neil says something about Bria and there is a button "Stop Neil Comments". How much patience Eric has affects his bond with Bria, and having it go all the way isn't that bad of thing. I will elaborate storywise why later, but figure I would give that heads up.

For starters, Bria is not defenseless...she is fire! :) I will elaborate on this narratively later.:)

