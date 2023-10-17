 Skip to content

Pixel Puzzles Ultimate update for 17 October 2023

Update: Ver.3.0.49.584

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change List:
  • Fixed 640 Panorama not loading from quick launch.
  • Fixed challenge 78 leaderboard button.
  • Fixed unowned filter not showing any packs.
  • Fixed challenges ‘next’ button not working when return from challenge.
  • Fixed bug crashing the game when tray pieces shuffle on intro.
  • Fixed blank squares in quick select.
  • Fixed challenge 1 not showing in list.
  • Fixed resolution not changing in window mode.
  • Fixed “1st pack complete” achievement.
  • Fixed “4 packs complete” achievement.
  • Puz-shop “figurals” showing 18/19 if all complete.

