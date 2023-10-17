Update: Ver.3.0.49.584
Change List:
- Fixed 640 Panorama not loading from quick launch.
- Fixed challenge 78 leaderboard button.
- Fixed unowned filter not showing any packs.
- Fixed challenges ‘next’ button not working when return from challenge.
- Fixed bug crashing the game when tray pieces shuffle on intro.
- Fixed blank squares in quick select.
- Fixed challenge 1 not showing in list.
- Fixed resolution not changing in window mode.
- Fixed “1st pack complete” achievement.
- Fixed “4 packs complete” achievement.
- Puz-shop “figurals” showing 18/19 if all complete.
