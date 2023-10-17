Outpath v1.0.5 - NEW Game Mode

Hello everyone!

So after hearing your suggestions and feedback, it's finally here, a new game mode:

The Chill Mode

After creating a new game (or enabling it in the options menu), you can activate it. With this mode activated, you will not be hungry or sleepy. You can focus on collecting and building in a more relaxed way!

Change Log

Added new gamemode: Chill, it disables hunger and sleep systems.

The skill "Core" buffed to a total of 6 Passive Islands .

. Buffed copper deposits early game.

Fixed more translation words.

Buffed iron spawn rate (again).

Reduced wood and iron required to craft tools.

