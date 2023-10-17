 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Outpath update for 17 October 2023

Outpath v1.0.5 - NEW Game Mode

Share · View all patches · Build 12466566 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

So after hearing your suggestions and feedback, it's finally here, a new game mode:

The Chill Mode

After creating a new game (or enabling it in the options menu), you can activate it. With this mode activated, you will not be hungry or sleepy. You can focus on collecting and building in a more relaxed way!

Change Log

  • Added new gamemode: Chill, it disables hunger and sleep systems.
  • The skill "Core" buffed to a total of 6 Passive Islands.
  • Buffed copper deposits early game.
  • Fixed more translation words.
  • Buffed iron spawn rate (again).
  • Reduced wood and iron required to craft tools.

If you haven't seen it yet, there's a 10% launch discount on the game!

ːwinter2019happybulbː Check the Official Discord where I am always active.

Thanks for the support once again and have a good day/night.
David ːwinter2019happyyulː

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2237971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link