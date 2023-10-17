EA Launch Hotfixes

Thank you all for supporting ACRES. Beyond humbled by the reception!

Also, thanks for reporting those pesky bugs as well. Was able to get the following squashed today, No pesticides were necessary!

Added UI Scaling option in game settings. Will improve up this in coming updates as well as save support. Wanted to get a workable solution available as soon as possible.

Tractors not registering as active after disabling collision quickly after placement. This should fix the issue when not currently active tractors are moved to a new row instead of one from reserve.

Bugfix for cultivating and placing sounds not being affected by audio sliders.

Tractor selection UI blocking world cell actions

French localization updates.

Happy Farming,

Jimi