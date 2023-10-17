Patch 0.6.0 - The Entity has arrived.

Flux – Developed a new system that issues currency within a playthrough called flux. Procedurally selected events will be added throughout the playthrough to reward flux. An alien being called The Entity will also spawn and offer rewards that can be redeemed with flux. Initially, 3 common and 2 uncommon flux event types have been developed. More events, as well as more rewards will be added in future patches.

Added new Molten Pillars biome. Currently it is being protected by the Gloom boss, but it will get its own boss in the next patch. Likewise, more sectors will be added for greater variance in the next patch.

Added an invulnerable flash when hitting parts of enemies that cannot be damaged. There were impressions from some players that the hit detention was not working when certain enemies were not taking damage. This should make it more clear what parts of enemies are vulnerable.

Quick Wind rework: The disk with a long cooldown has been replaced by a more rapid spear of air. With this update, wind force has been re-balanced.

Increased ice quick attack rate to be 15% faster.

Doubled the damage of each void area rift hit.

Reduced terra brittle damage amplification (+300% damage → +200%).

Slight nerf to light jump, reduced base charge power by 5%, and upgrade power by 20% (still the highest jump in the game).

Reduced fall damage from 20 to 15.

Mech friendly fire update – Mechs now do 5x damage to other mechs, making the damage that has been balanced for hurting players more impactful when hitting their fellow mechs.

Improved out of combat spawns location logic to ensure the enemy is reachable by the player.

Keeper updates: Updated keeper spawns to not be as far away, and added more variance to potential spawn areas. Increased spawn and keeper sounds to make it more noticeable when it has entered the battlefield. Slowed the keeper by 12%, and increased the time before self-destruct by 1 second per rank. Updated keeper to be unaffected by wind, eliminating the concern in accidently knocking them off and not being able to get the reward. Improved reward placement logic, it should eliminate most issues where upgrades spawned on impossible to access cliff sides.

Reduced HP of Triwings (150 →100 base HP) and Jellyfish (100 →60 base HP) and Kamikazes (100 →20 base HP)

Magnus boss: Fixed glitch which could cause Underlords to get stuck targeting and do nothing. Also fixed a bug where the Underlord Hivemind would focus entirely on just one player.

Fixed visual glitchiness of mechs being hit by wind alongside a cliff edge.

Enhanced temple return shortcut opening sounds/lighting. This should help notify new players and prevent needless full runs to the vortex within a playthrough.

Fixed bug not allowing chatting after jumping into the temple vortex

Dozens of other minor performance tweaks, enhancements, and fixes.

Overall, this is our largest patch to date! Please share any feedback you have for this patch on our Discord or on the Steam Patch thread!