- Fixed Fireworks
- Fixed Client packages
- Fixed sound of invisible hirelings truck
- Fixed flour button on processing machine
Neighbor Fight update for 17 October 2023
Fixed Fireworks & Client packages - Early Access v0.9.2.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
