The Coming End: Fresh Force Frustrations (A Gay Superhero Visual Novel) update for 17 October 2023

Update to CG Gallery (New images and some fixed routes)

Build 12466355

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For anyone aiming for 100% gallery, there were a few issues getting there (you can earn the achievement, but a few images weren't reachable). The known issue images have been fixed, and will need to be found on a new playthrough.

As a bonus, new images from the Behind the Scenes have been added and are unlocked upon new playthroughs of the game, depending on how much of the gallery you've already unlocked.

Note: The secret ending images have been moved to Chapter 6, and Bonus Content now only includes non-story images.
Enjoy!

With love,
Ms. Angel Food

