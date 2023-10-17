Update to CG Gallery (New images and some fixed routes)

For anyone aiming for 100% gallery, there were a few issues getting there (you can earn the achievement, but a few images weren't reachable). The known issue images have been fixed, and will need to be found on a new playthrough.

As a bonus, new images from the Behind the Scenes have been added and are unlocked upon new playthroughs of the game, depending on how much of the gallery you've already unlocked.

Note: The secret ending images have been moved to Chapter 6, and Bonus Content now only includes non-story images.

Enjoy!

With love,

Ms. Angel Food